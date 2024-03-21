Vancouver Island Dog Calendar Contest lends a helping paw for service dogs

The 4th annual Vancouver Island Dogs Calendar Contest will launch on March 19 and will run until March 30. All Island dogs are welcome to compete for great prizes.

Winners will be determined by the number of public votes they receive. In addition, the 12 top-placed dogs will be featured in the Vancouver Island Dogs 2024 Calendar.

Numerous businesses have donated products and services for prizes that will get you and your dog drooling.

To enter, submit a photo of your dog with a $10 donation and get your friends and family to vote for your favourite entrant. For more information and to enter the contest, go to gogophotocontest.com/ofpcanada.

All proceeds from the contest and subsequent calendar sales will benefit Operation Freedom Paws Canada Service Dog Program (OFP) based in Fanny Bay.

This organization is a registered Canadian charity that matches rescue dogs with human partners who suffer from trauma or other disabilities. OFP Canada trains the handlers to train their own service dog and certify the teams as Service Dog Teams under the BC Guide Dog and Service Dog Act.

To train one service dog team costs about $17,000 and OFP Canada currently has 31 teams in training from all over Vancouver Island. Many more teams are on the waitlist.

The charity’s service dog program is a lifeline as it enables clients to rejoin their communities and live life with renewed hope. OFP Canada is looking to build a permanent training facility to help more people.

Visit ofpcanada.org to learn more about their Service Dog Program. For more information on the fundraiser, contact Pauliina Saarinen at 250-465-1808 or visit pauliinasaarinen.com.

