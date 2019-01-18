Vancouver Island dog walker accosted by man with bear spray

Woman figures man is afraid of dogs after latest in string of Comox Valley incidents

Seal Bay Nature Park is a popular dog-walking area in the Comox Valley. Leashing is optional on the inland side, and mandatory on the water side of the park. Photo supplied

A woman who operates a dog walking business in Comox says she was threatened by a man wielding bear spray, Tuesday at Seal Bay Nature Park.

Kelly Wijdenes, who owns Pawsitive Dog Walking, said the elderly man was yelling that the six dogs needed to be leashed.

“I think he’s just afraid of dogs — I don’t know.”

Wijdenes said a woman riding a bike had warned her about the man. She hurried to leave the area but he caught up and started uttering threats. She said the man held up the can of bear spray as he moved towards her and when he passed by.

“It seemed like he was hurrying to catch up with me, and he started yelling at me to leash the dogs. We had a little yelling match. It was a short incident. It happened so fast. I really can’t say much,” Wijdenes said. “I’m getting overwhelmed by all of this. I just wanted to warn people about their dogs.”

She reported the incident to police and the regional district.

Parks manager Doug DeMarzo said the CVRD has received one report of a similar incident at Seal Bay near the Hardy Road parking lot. The RCMP and the district’s bylaw department have also been notified, he added.

The inland side of Seal Bay Park offers leashing-optional trails. Leashing is mandatory year-round on the water side of Bates Road and on the Swamp Loop trail. In April, May and June, leashing is mandatory on all trails at Seal Bay due to nesting and fawn season.



