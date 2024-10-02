Vancouver Island elasmosaur emblem marked with new Indigenous artwork

New artwork for the provincial fossil emblem announced

Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA for Courtenay-Comox has unveiled a new artistic design for the provincial fossil emblem, the elasmosaur.

“The designation of the elasmosaur fossil as a provincial emblem was so exciting for our community,” said Leonard. “This new artwork from local K’ómoks artist Andy Everson is another step in recognizing the importance of this fossil in our local history, and I'm looking forward to seeing it recognized across B.C. and beyond.”

Earlier this year the fossil of the Comox Valley, the elasmosaur, was designated the official fossil emblem of the province. This brought the region’s prehistoric life and the Cretaceous history into the forefront after a private members bill from MLA Leonard was brought forward asking the province for the designation.

The new artwork comes from K’ómoks First Nation artist Andy Everson, the grandson of the late Chief Andy Frank. Everson’s artwork expresses the artistic traditions of the K’ómoks First Nation, on whose lands the fossil was discovered.

The elasmosaur fossils and information are on display at the Courtenay and District Museum and Paleontology Centre.