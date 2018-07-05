Jan Stelmaszyk had been keeping family updated through social media posts on Instagram. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

Port Alberni RCMP are searching for 35-year-old Jan Stelmaszyk and his three-year-old son.

Family of Stelmaszyk and his son, Matt Bartnik, contacted the RCMP on Tuesday, July 3 in the morning, after they had not received any new messages for four days.

Stelmaszyk and his son are believed to be camping somewhere on Vancouver Island, possibly in the Victoria area. Stelmaszyk had been keeping family updated about his trip through social media posts on Instagram. He does not have cell phone communication

Family members are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of Jan and Matt. The investigation continues, and RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance.

Jan Stelmaszyk is described as:

  • Caucasian man
  • 6’2” or 189 cm tall
  • 155 lbs or 70 kg
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair
  • Full beard and mustache

Matt Bartnik is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • Three and a half years old
  • Thin build
  • Longer, collar-length light brown hair
  • Grey eyes

They are known to be camping in parks across Vancouver Island. Stelmaszyk drives a white 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe with B.C. plates CL9 65H.

“We just want to know that Jan and Matt are safe,” said Cpl. Amelia Hayden, media relations officer with the Port Alberni RCMP.

Anyone who may have information on Stelmaszyk and his son’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or call Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

