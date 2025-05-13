Vancouver Island forest company's recreation survey online until May 23

The eight-minute online survey is open until May 23

A survey launched by Mosaic Forest Management on May 1 seeks to gather public input on a range of topics related to responsible recreation including illegal dumping, wildfire risks, impacts on wildlife, and gates.



Mosaic said it is welcoming responses from those who have camped, cut firewood, or recreated on Mosaic managed land located on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, as well as from those who may have never done so but have thoughts on outdoor recreation.

The eight-minute online survey is open until May 23. Mosaic said once the survey is submitted, it will compile its findings and report back on what the public had to say.

“This survey will guide Mosaic's commitment to responsible forest stewardship – balancing public recreation with environmental protection,” said Steve Mjaaland, Mosaic's manager of forest protection. “By understanding what matters most to those who value these lands, we can enhance safe and reliable access while safeguarding critical habitats and water resources."

"Recreational access on Mosaic’s private managed forest lands is an important topic for Islanders," said Olivia Lyle, Mosaic's communications manager. "It became clear that Islanders have strong and varying views about recreational access, and we felt a survey would be the most effective way to help us better understand those perspectives."

Lyle said so far, they have received over 3,000 responses.

"We’re anticipating a lot of differing views and values related to public access on private forest land," she said. "These findings will inform our approach to recreational access, as we seek to find ways to improve safe and responsible opportunities for the public to enjoy the back country."

The survey is the first of its kind for Mosaic, whose private managed forests generate economic returns for surrounding communities while also serving as destinations for outdoor fun and adventure.

For anyone interested in sharing their take on responsible recreation, gates and all, visit MosaicForests.com/Survey from now until May 23.