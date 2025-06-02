 Skip to content
Vancouver Island highway crash sends 2 people to hospital

Accident occurred near intersection of Alberni Highway and old Island Highway
Parksville Qualicum Beach News Staff
250611-pqn-parksville-crash-may31
Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Parksville on May 31.(Jason De Marco/Facebook photo)

Two people were taken to hospital after an accident near the intersection of the old Island Highway and the Alberni Highway in Parksville.

BC Emergency Health Services received a call shortly before 10 p.m. on May 31, according to Paramedic Public Information Officer Brian Twaites

"Two ambulances with primary care paramedics responded to the scene. Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to two patients who were transported to hospital in stable condition,” Twaites told the PQB News.

Oceanside RCMP also responded to the crash, according to Const. Tim Kenning, who said there were "no major injures and no symptoms of impairment".

