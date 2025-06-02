Vancouver Island highway crash sends 2 people to hospital

Accident occurred near intersection of Alberni Highway and old Island Highway

Two people were taken to hospital after an accident near the intersection of the old Island Highway and the Alberni Highway in Parksville.

BC Emergency Health Services received a call shortly before 10 p.m. on May 31, according to Paramedic Public Information Officer Brian Twaites

"Two ambulances with primary care paramedics responded to the scene. Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to two patients who were transported to hospital in stable condition,” Twaites told the PQB News.

Oceanside RCMP also responded to the crash, according to Const. Tim Kenning, who said there were "no major injures and no symptoms of impairment".