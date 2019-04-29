Vancouver Island homeless camp being evicted

Eviction notice served same day the government committed $1 million to site restoration project

The “tent city” on the old Field Sawmill site in Courtenay is in the midst of eviction.

According to a notice served earlier in the month, the campers have until 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon to vacate the premises.

The site is part of the Kus-kus-sum project – a reclamation project to return the area to its natural habitat.

On April 24, the NDP government committed $1 million to the project. The residents of the tent city were served their eviction notices the same day.

Andrea Cupelli, co-ordinator for the Comox Valley Coalition to End Homelessness was onsite Monday morning, assisting those affected by the eviction notice.

“The coalition has a homelessness response team … so we are here to help the residents of the camp with their belongings and moving them to wherever it is that they need to go,” she said. “We are offering them outreach services, applications to BC Housing, basically any services we can offer them.”

The recent opening of The Junction, a supportive housing project in Courtenay, helped place 46 people in need, but the numbers are greater than the facilities available.

The 2018 Point in Time count identified 117 homeless people in the Comox Valley, but Cupelli said that number is likely outdated now.

“Forty-six people are now living at the Junction, but I believe that number [of homeless] hasn’t gone down as much as we think it has,” she said. “There are about 20 to 30 people who have been living at this encampment site.”

Cupelli said the Comox Valley needs another two “Junction-style” facilities in order to come close to eradicating homelessness in the community.

“I honestly think we need at least another two [such facilities],” she said. “The coalition will be advocating for more supportive housing in our community.”

As for the campers at the Field site, Cupelli said they are co-operating.

“They are obviously upset, and a lot of folks aren’t sure where they are going next, but they have been really co-operative and things have been very peaceful.”

The City will initiate clean-up of the site Tuesday morning.


