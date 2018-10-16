504 people on Vancouver Island have had medical assistance in dying since it became legal two years ago. (Pixabay photo)

Vancouver Island leads nation in medically assisted deaths

Island residents choose assisted death five times more than other Canadians

In the two years since medically assisted death became legal in Canada, Vancouver Island’s residents have chosen assisted death nearly five times more than other Canadians — and demand is not being met.

Since June 17, 2016, there have been 504 medically assisted deaths on the Island. Island Health considers medically assisted in dying (MAID) as a patient-centred service and “the procedure itself is not complicated and can be carried out in almost any setting,” according to a recent report.

Dr. David Robertson is the executive medical director for MAID for Island Health, and co-authored the report. He said when assisted death became a legal right for Canadians who meet the criteria, there were five people on Vancouver Island trained to help carry them out.

“That left huge areas of the Island with no one who would be a provider. That has changed gradually over the course of the last two and a half years now.”

Now there are more than 40, and most communities have one but Robertson said there are still concerns about access if a physician needs to travel to the patient or goes on vacation. Access is steadily improving, however, with more than one out of every three Island family physicians providing patient assessments for MAID, a number Robertson called substantial.

The MAID deaths in the last two years have made up 3.6 per cent of all expected deaths on the Island. In the past six months, that percentage has increased to 4.1. It took 15 years for the Netherlands’ similar MAID program to reach this rate, and the rest of Canada has a rate of less than one per cent.

READ MORE: Top court asked to hear B.C. appeal seeking faster trial on assisted dying

“Reasons for this are a combination of high demand, availability of a few dedicated prescribers, and also probably demographic and social factors. BC has a long history of legal and social activism in favour of assisted dying, and the level of awareness of MAID is very high across the province,” the report said.

Robertson said there was no research done about the reasons Islanders are choosing assisted deaths, such as cultural or religious reasons. What they do know is the average age of people opting for MAID is 76 years old, and men and women have equally chosen the option.

The rate of choosing MAID, the report said, continues to rise. Although there are 39 physicians in Island Health trained to provide medically assisted deaths, only 19 have provided the service. The report concludes that further studies need to explore the barriers of providing MAID.

On Nov. 1, the federal government is introducing regulations for gathering data about MAID, which will give Island Health access to more records. Right now, they have information about the 504 people who have had MAID, but none about the people who have begun the MAID process by filling out a request form but have not ended up having a medically assisted death.

“The federal regulations will improve that immensely once they come in and start gathering data on Nov. 1. That will give us much more reliable numbers,” Robertson said.

READ MORE: A personal look at assisted dying

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions
Next story
Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Just Posted

Vancouver Island leads nation in medically assisted deaths

Island residents choose assisted death five times more than other Canadians

Greater Victoria municipalities will consider at least seven applications for private pot stores

Victoria will eventually consider six applications, while Sooke will consider one

New Victoria ReStore location opens Oct. 27

New Tillicum location helps bargain hunters and Habitat for Humanity

Saanich homeless campers ‘apprehensive’ about pending police action

No police are currently on site after provincial government issued notice of eviction

Wait times for ICBC road tests increase in Victoria

Increase has no connection with tests becoming more challenging: ICBC

Rick Mercer says pot is ‘excruciatingly boring’

Comedian hopes Canadians will move onto something else once marijuana is legalized

Advance voting begins Oct. 10 in Greater Victoria

The polls open at 8 a.m. for the 2018 municipal election with the general election taking place Oct. 20

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

Robert Barron column: Glad straps no longer used in schools

You would have to hold out your hands, palms up to expose the most sensitive parts

Island pot smokers won’t be allowed to light up on the ski hill

Mount Washington maintains smoke-free policy in light of marijuana legalization

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry

Cannabis producers claim the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada

Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Opposition calls it ‘fake’ tax that is reducing housing supply

Most Read