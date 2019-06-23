Dozens of wreaths sit tagged with the names of businesses that sponsored them, in support of the Legion’s Poppy Campaign, are shown in this file photo. (Paul Rodgers photo)

Vancouver Island legions preparing for Legion Week

Celebrations start this weekend

The Royal Canadian Legion’s B.C. and Yukon Command is readying for this year’s Legion Week celebrations.

The command is hosting events in 78 communities across B.C. and the Yukon, starting in some communities this weekend, to mark the week, which celebrates 93 years for the legion.

“Legion Week builds festive momentum leading up to Canada Day and honours the duty, service and sacrifice of our veterans,” David Whittier, the command’s executive director, said in a news release.

“Drop in to your local legion and enjoy face painting, barbecues, concerts and all kinds of fun and entertainment for families and community members alike.”

Several legions on south- and mid-Vancouver Island are taking part in the festivities:

Brittania #7:

  • When: June 24
  • What: Open house and barbecue, with live music

Chemainus #191:

  • When: June 23-28
  • What: A showcase of local charities supported by the legion

Ladysmith #171:

  • When: June 22-29
  • What: Live music, veteran’s appreciation lunch, barbecue, meat draws and board games

Malahat District #134:

  • When: June 22-28
  • What: Open house, live music, meat draw, community biker ride and barbecue

Pender Island #239

  • When: July 1-2
  • What: Parade, children’s day and steak barbecue

Prince Edward #91:

  • When: June 26-30
  • What: Barbecue

Salt Spring Island #92:

  • When: June 27-July 1
  • What: Family fun day with live music, food, games and activities

Trafal/Pro Patria #292:

  • When: June 22-23
  • What: Open house, free barbecue, music bingo, dance and building tours

Vancouver Island legions preparing for Legion Week

