Vancouver Island Lotto 6/49 ticket worth big bucks

Someone smiling after Saturday, Sept. 12 draw

Someone who purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in the Comox Valley for the Saturday, Sept. 12 draw has reason to smile.

According to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation official website, playnow.com, a ticket worth $76,197.70 for matching five of the six numbers, plus the bonus number, was purchased in Comox.

The numbers for the Sept. 12 Lotto 6/49 were 5, 13, 19, 37, 42 and 45. The bonus number was 40.

The Comox ticket was one of four tickets to split the 5/6 + bonus prize pool, along with a ticket purchased in Port Coquitlam, one in Ontario, and one in Quebec.

The jackpot of $18,243,990.50, for matching all six numbers, was won by a single ticket purchased in the Maritimes.

ALSO: Islander wins half a million dollars


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province greenlights plastic bag bans for five B.C. municipalities

Just Posted

Heritage revitalization project in downtown Victoria a labour of love for developers

The tiny Adelphi Block offers unique living spaces, urban lifestyle on busy Old Town corner

More engagement with youth could bring fresh ideas to CRD: Saanich councillor

Young politician provides a good example of youth leadership in the region

New community policing officer for Sidney/North Saanich taking proactive approach

Const. Paul Mittelsteadt assumed the position last month

Indigenous artist restores 20-year-old sculpture in downtown Victoria

Four Winds sculpture located near Tug Eatery encourages climate action

Saanich council to look at adding park shelters for safe outdoor socializing during adverse weather

Covered areas would permit safe socializing during ‘endless rain’ season, resident says

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

Hiker 36, in hospital after ‘defensive attack’ by grizzly bear near Pemberton

No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say

Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose ‘very high risk’ for air quality in B.C.

Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors

Vancouver Island Lotto 6/49 ticket worth big bucks

Someone smiling after Saturday, Sept. 12 draw

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

Green leadership hopeful brings message to Comox Valley

David Merner says he can win his seat and bring party together

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

Most Read