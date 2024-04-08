Vancouver Island man accused of 20 historical sexual assaults in Ontario

The investigation was a part of Project Woodland; police believe there may be additional victims

Richard Neil was arrested as part of Project Woodland on March 3 in Ontario for historical sexual assault allegations against children. Neil was released on bail and will return to Vancouver Island. (Peel Regional Police)

Richard Neil, who is accused of committing over 20 historical sexual assaults against children in Ontario in the 1990s, will be granted bail and will return to Vancouver Island.

Police in Ontario arrested and charged 65-year-old Neil on March 3. He faces charges of sexual assault, uttering death threats, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual interference, administering noxious things with intent, kidnapping, forcible confinement and invitation to sexual touching.

He has yet to appear in court for these charges.

The assaults of one boy and two girls happened in Kitchener, Brampton and Oakville, Ont., between 1992 and 1995.

The investigation was a part of Project Woodland, but due to lack of DNA evidence, the suspect was never found.

Peel Regional Police believe that there might be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel’s special victims unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460.

There is a publication ban in place to protect the identity of the victims.

