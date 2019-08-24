Vancouver Island man dead after reported hit-and-run incident

Oceanside RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance providing any information regarding a reported hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning that left a 32-year-old man dead in Parksville.

At 2:40 a.m., the RCMP were contacted by a driver who came upon a man’s body in the middle of the road on Hirst Avenue at McMillan Street.

The male was deceased and it appears he had been struck by a vehicle. The unknown suspect driver left the scene and was not present to speak with witnesses or police. Several witnesses from surrounding apartments had heard a loud crash and thump just moments prior to police receiving the call.

Oceanside RCMP secured the collision scene and called in traffic specialists, including a collision reconstructionist. The police are working to gather all forms of evidence as they continue with the investigation and look for a possible suspect.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Oceanside detachment immediately at 250-248-6111 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

