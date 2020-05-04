Police say the driver of this car is lucky to be alive following an accident the night of May 3 on the Inland Island Highway near Campbell River, B.C. Image provided

Vancouver Island man lucky to be alive after crash into pond: RCMP

Driver walked away with minor injuries

A Vancouver Island man is lucky to be alive after crashing his car in a pond, Campbell River RCMP said.

Emergency officials responded to a crash on the Inland Island Highway at 10:30 p.m. Sunday night (May 3). A 27-year-old man had been travelling southbound on the highway between Willis Road and Jubilee Parkway when he crossed the grass median and the northbound lanes before going down an embankment into a pond.

Police said that he managed to flag down a Mainroad Contracting employee to get help and that he was the lone occupant of a small four-door hatchback.

“The young man is extremely lucky to be alive,” said Const. Maury Tyre.

The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and exposure.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. RCMP said they have not ruled out speed or the use of intoxicants.

