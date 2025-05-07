Vancouver Island man sentenced to nine months for bestiality

Sentencing handed down in Nanaimo court on May 6, about two years after incident

A man from Qualicum Beach who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting his family’s dog has been sentenced to nine months in prison plus two years' probation.

The sentencing was handed down by Judge Ronald Lamperson in provincial court in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 6, in relation to an incident that occurred two years ago on the night of May 15, 2023.

The 34-year-old man, whose name can’t be released because of a publication ban to protect the identities of his children and former spouse, pleaded guilty to the charge of bestiality on June 4, 2024.

According to the guilty party’s defence counsel Michael Ritzker, the Crown had asked for 12 months of incarceration, which was reduced to the nine-month term based on testimony from a psychologist and a psychiatric report.

“The judge reduced it to nine because he found that the … offender’s moral culpability was somewhat reduced by a pre-existing mental disorder,” Ritzker said.

The lawyer said the judge's rendering of his decision was lengthy.

“The judge did a full and comprehensive analysis of all the factors and the law and rendered a carefully considered decision,” Ritzker said.

The guilty man’s conditions of probation, according to court documents, include a requirement for him to participate in counselling and have no contact with his family. He must not be in the presence of any dog or domestic animal unless accompanied by an adult or in the course of employment, and must not reside on a property with dogs or domestic animals. He must also be listed on the national sex offender registry for 10 years.

The News Bulletin has reached out to the B.C. Prosecution Service for comment.