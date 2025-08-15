Vancouver Island manufacturer designs and builds first hybrid-electric logging yarder

The 7280E Hybrid Electric Drive Yarder operates with electric drives that exchange power, similar to a hybrid car

A Campbell River-based manufacturer, which has been producing machines for the logging sector for the past 40 years, is putting the region on the map by developing and building the very first hybrid-electric logging yarder.

T-MAR Industries Ltd. has spent the past five years developing the 7280E Hybrid Electric Drive Yarder, which operates with electric drives that exchange power similar to a hybrid car.

"It doesn't have the mechanical powertrain – engine, transmission, gears, clutches and brakes – in it, so it is more fuel efficient, making it more powerful, and much easier to run and maintain," explained Tyson Lambert, vice president at T-MAR.

The winch operates using five motors that collectively produce 2,900 horsepower, he said. However, the actual energy consumption is expected to be significantly lower compared to a conventionally powered machine.

The use of logging yarders dates back to the 1920s. In the forestry industry, they are regarded as the backbone of logging due to their ability to effortlessly lift logs from B.C's rough terrains.

These days, Lambert said, efficiency is important, along with ease of access. With a considerable amount of experience retiring from the industry, it is essential to educate newcomers, and the machinery must be simple to maintain and operate.

And T-MAR's hybrid-electric logging yarder has attracted international attention with industry professionals from the U.S., New Zealand, Germany, and Chile coming to Campbell River to inspect the machine. There's a lot of interest in using similar machines in their forestry operations, Lambert said.

The machine is set to be deployed at its first logging operation, and the industry will be paying close attention to how it performs.