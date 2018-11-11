Vancouver Island mom warns of candy-luring incident

A Courtenay mother is speaking out after a man was reported to offer candy to her 11-year-old daughter Saturday afternoon near the Willemar Avenue and Cumberland Road roundabout.

Karla Tianna told Black Press she was driving her friend and kids back home around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 following her son’s birthday party when the incident took place.

“My daughter wanted to ride her bike there and she is almost 12 and (has) done it many times beforehand,” she explained. “She was by herself and when she got to the Willemar roundabout that’s when (a) black panel van … came at her on the wrong side of the road.”

Tianna added her daughter said the driver was wearing a black trenchcoat with a black cowboy-style hat and had a short, white/blond goatee who appeared to be in his 40s.

“He pointed at her and held up a bag of candy and she fingered him and he angrily sped off down Cumberland Road towards downtown.”

Tianna contacted the Comox Valley RCMP to report the incident. Anyone who was in the area and may have seen anything or has further information can call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250)338-1321 and cite file #18-16012.

