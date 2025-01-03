Vancouver Island motorist stops to help with suspected impaired driver, fails own roadside test

Oceanside RCMP dole out two other New Year's Eve driving prohibitions

Oceanside RCMP say a Qualicum Beach motorist, who stopped to assist with a possible impaired driver and subsequently failed a roadside alcohol screening test themselves, received a 90-day driving prohibition and had their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Sgt. Shane Worth reported that at 5:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, a possible impaired driver in Qualicum Beach was reported to Oceanside RCMP. The suspected impaired driver had pulled over to the side of Fern Road near Berwick Road, and a second motorist stopped to prevent them from driving.

When officers arrived, said Worth, they smelled alcohol on the breath of the second driver and administered the roadside alcohol screening test, which the driver failed. The driver received an immediate 90-day driving prohibition and had their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Worth said the motorist reported to have been driving impaired was confirmed to be sober but having difficulty driving in the dark. He added two further immediate 90-day driving prohibitions and 30-day vehicle impoundments were issued by Oceanside RCMP officers on New Year’s Eve; one for a driver who refused a roadside alcohol screening test and one for a driver who failed a roadside screening test after a single-vehicle crash.