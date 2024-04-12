Vancouver Island outdoorsman named Ducks Unlimited’s B.C. volunteer of the year

Parksville’s Darin Brown has been with DUC for 20 years

Darin Brown has been named Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) Volunteer of the Year in British Columbia.

The Parksville resident, who has a strong passion for the outdoors, has been an active member of DUC and has been volunteering for a 20 years.

Brown has become an integral part of a wide range of DUC programs. Topping his list is the BC MarshKeepers.

“The BC MarshKeeper program is close to my heart as it’s a project I’ve been involved with since inception during the pilot program in 2017, to the formation of the BC MarshKeeper committee in 2020,” said Brown in a news release. “Now it’s been formally released across the province and will be rolled out in other provinces as well.”

The program participates in monthly assessments of key water control structures and waterfowl activity at several wetlands in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area. After four years, Brown was instrumental in shaping the program so that it could be formally released beyond the pilot areas.

Now in a leadership role, Brown is sharing his knowledge, mentoring 14 MarshKeeper volunteers on Vancouver Island and three more in the Lower Mainland.

Brown is also involved in Marsh Day Conservation events, Brant Festival, Hamilton Marsh Tours and the committee for the annual Oceanside DUC Fundraising Gala.

The release stated the prime motivator for Brown is sharing knowledge with the public and other volunteers so everyone understands the importance of conservation both now and for the future of our communities and ecosystems.

Working alongside partners and DUC staff and volunteers to remove invasive species, brush trails, fix fences, repair signs, unclog water control structures, and organize volunteers to engage with guests as they walk into the marsh, Brown can always be found helping.

“I want to make a difference on the ground,” said Brown. “I want to preserve wetlands for future generations and protect the flora and fauna in these special places. Through education, I want to inspire young people, so they take an interest and get excited about the work DUC is doing. I want people to take care of our wetlands to ensure we don’t lose them.”

