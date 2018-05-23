Const. Clay Wurzinger and Boomer. (Submitted photo)

Vancouver Island police dog retires from RCMP

Boomer and Const. Clay Wurzinger had numerous successes

A noted police service dog has stepped down from active duty.

Boomer, a purebred German shepherd with police services, who worked with handler Const. Clay Wurzinger, officially retired last month, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

Boomer and Wurzinger were involved in numerous arrests and notable events.

In 2014, the two helped track and arrest a suspect following a report of a violent assault of a young woman and vehicle theft at Vancouver Island University. They also tracked a suspect following a 2015 incident in which an off-duty police officer was pepper sprayed following a break-in at a business.

Wurzinger and Boomer were also involved in locating a missing elderly woman in 2016. The woman had been missing in the Cowichan Valley for five days, but the two located her despite hot temperature and rough terrain. They received commendation for their efforts.

On their last night as partners, they captured a man wanted in relation to a number of break-and-enters and also tracked and captured a suspect wanted in relation to a stabbing.

Wurzinger is now training with his new partner Jerry, while Boomer will live out his days as the Wurzinger family pet.

“We were never the best-looking team, never the most polished, but we tried hard, trained hard, and gave it all we had every time the phone rang, and we were rewarded with success,” said Wurzinger in the press release.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Nanaimo RCMP)

Previous story
UPDATE: missing man Jesse Paul Newell found
Next story
B.C. drafts principles on changing their relationship with Indigenous peoples

Just Posted

Weapons and drugs could lead to 29 charges against Victoria man

VicPD found a cache of weapons, drugs and counterfeit money

Oak Bay set to turn up the heat on beach picnics

Committee of the whole makes unanimous recommendation to allow portable bbqs at local beaches

Victoria Cool Aid Society invites you to their Homecoming

Event celebrates 50 years of social services across Greater Victoria with fundraiser to keep programs running

Cyclists win Bike to Work Week’s Commuter Challenge kickoff

17 teams of cars vs. bikes raced to see who could reach downtown destination fastest

B.C. drafts principles on changing their relationship with Indigenous peoples

Minister calls new relationship with B.C. First Nations a journey in progress

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

BC Seafood Festival competition line-up announced for Island event

Top international and local celebrity chefs and oyster shuckers will be leveraging… Continue reading

Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

There are still about 300 Canadian Forces personnel, 380 wildfire crews helping with flood response

Vancouver Island police dog retires from RCMP

Boomer and Const. Clay Wurzinger had numerous successes

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

Grads receive BC Transit passes

BC Transit provides passes to graduating students in more than 50 communities

Most Read