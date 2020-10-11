Vancouver Island RCMP identify vehicle of interest following ‘suspicious’ death of woman in Parksville

UPDATE: Police say early indications are she was the victim of a hit-and-run

Police have identified a 1991 Chevrolet Suburban, B.C. licence plate, PD929F, with damage to the driver’s side headlight and bug screen, as a vehicle of interest following the death of a woman Oct. 10 near Parksville. (Submitted/RCMP)

Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services (CVITS) officers have identified a vehicle of interest, with a driver they are interested in speaking to, following a suspicious death near Parksville on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Police were called to Highway 19 near Parksville on Saturday, where the body of a woman had been discovered. Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the woman’s death. They said early indications are she was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Police have identified a vehicle of interest and have a photo in an effort to locate it and the driver.

READ MORE: Police investigate fatal incident on Highway 19 near Parksville

The vehicle is described as a brown 1991 Chevrolet Suburban, licence plate, PD929F, with damage to the driver’s side headlight and bug screen. The vehicle was last seen on the 5:15 p.m. ferry from Duke Point to Tsawassen on Oct. 10.

BC RCMP Communication Services spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said they ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of this vehicle and the driver, or may have been a witness to the incident to call Const. Pelat at CVITS at 250-954-2952 and cite file 2020-430.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ParksvilleRCMPvancouverisland