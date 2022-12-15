Peter Alexander, 38, of Nanaimo, is wanted by Port Alberni RCMP for breaching his release conditions. Nanaimo RCMP say he is also part of several ongoing investigations in Nanaimo. (Photo submitted)

Vancouver Island RCMP looking for alleged violent offender

38-year-old Peter Alexander subject of several criminal investigations, say police

The RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find an individual who they say is a suspect in “several ongoing criminal investigations” on the mid Island.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, 38-year-old Peter Alexander is wanted on an outstanding warrant from Port Alberni, stemming from an incident in early February when he was allegedly found in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs and a replica handgun. He was released from custody, but has failed to comply with his release conditions, say police.

“[He] is actively involved in criminal activity in Nanaimo and throughout central Vancouver Island, and should also be considered violent,” the release noted.

The suspect is 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 or the Port Alberni RCMP non-emergency line at 250-723-2424.

