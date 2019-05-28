RCMP are looking for a man involved in a suspicious incident with a girl at a bus stop in the Shawnigan Lake area. (File photo)

Vancouver Island RCMP looking for man who offered ride to young girl

Man approached girl at bus stop

  • May. 28, 2019 12:45 p.m.
  • News

Shawnigan Lake RCMP on Vancouver Island are advising the residents of a suspicious incident on May 22 where a man approached a young girl and offered her a ride home.

A young girl who was near the bus stop at Thain Road and Cobble Hill Road contacted the RCMP after being spoken to by a single man alone in a vehicle who offered her a ride home just before 3 p.m.

She declined the ride and the vehicle left, but not before turning around and driving past her one more time.

The RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect as they would like to speak to him on this matter.

The suspect is described as white, 30-40 years old with reddish-brown hair and a short beard and wearing a black baseball hat.

The vehicle is described as a red, older model sedan, possibly with a burned out tail light and possibly missing a rear licence plate.

Any witnesses who saw the incident, or can identify the suspect, are requested to contact the RCMP at 250-743-5514, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and quote file number 2019-1623.

