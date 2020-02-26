Vancouver Island RCMP officer assaulted during traffic stop

  • Feb. 26, 2020 12:30 p.m.
  • News

On Feb. 21, a member of the Comox Valley RCMP was assaulted during a traffic stop in Courtenay.

The officer had stopped a vehicle driving near Crown Isle in Courtenay just after midnight. After speaking with the driver, the police officer believed he may be impaired by alcohol and started an investigation.

The driver became confrontational, pushed the officer, and hit the officer in the face before fleeing on foot. Other RCMP officers in the area came to assist, including canine unit member, Hammer.

“Hammer tracked the suspect running through the Crown Isle Golf course, areas under construction, and through backyards,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “The suspect was located by Hammer in some bushes adjacent to a residence on Majestic Drive.”

The police officer sustained minor injuries.

Gabriel Ocampo has been charged with assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, refuse to provide breath sample, driving while prohibited, and breach of probation. He appeared in court on Feb 21, 2020.

ALSO: Cell phone scam making its rounds

Comox ValleyRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break
Next story
Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Just Posted

UPDATED: Blockade reroutes traffic from Pat Bay Highway

About 80 people blocking major highway

Central Saanich Police prepared for afternoon shut-down of Highway 17

Sgt. Paul Brailey questions efficacy of protest

City of Langford rebrands, announces several projects

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

Victoria firefighters bike to B.C. Children’s Hospital to surprise coworker, daughter diagnosed with cancer

Firefighters will leave for Vancouver at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday

UPDATED: Demonstrators plan to shut down Pat Bay Highway Wednesday afternoon

Adam Olsen, MLA, says issue should be taken to province, not communities

VIDEO: ‘Reconciliation is dead,’ say Wet’suwet’en supporters from steps of legislature

Supporters say they will continue ongoing action to hold government accountable

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think dogs should be kept on leash year-round at all Greater Victoria beaches?

A Saanich councillor wants to clamp down on off-leash dogs on local… Continue reading

B.C. Liberals call for ban on foreign funds to pipeline protesters

Sierra Club, Wilderness Committee back Coastal GasLink blockades

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

Vancouver Island RCMP officer assaulted during traffic stop

On Feb. 21, a member of the Comox Valley RCMP was assaulted… Continue reading

VIDEO: Chris Pratt admires Kamloops’ beauty while filming ‘Jurassic World 3’

Film crews will be in Merritt for next two weeks

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also led police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Most Read