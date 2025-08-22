Vancouver Island RCMP seek 53-year-old woman wanted on trafficking charge

Tiffany Doreen Tame last believed by police to have been in Kelowna or Lower Mainland area

Oceanside RCMP seek the public’s assistance in locating a woman wanted on an arrest warrant related to two charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking in 2021.

Tiffany Doreen Tame, 53, is also wanted in connection with charges of breaching a release order in 2024.

Although the charges originated in the Oceanside area, Tame was last believed by police to have been in either the Kelowna or Lower Mainland areas.

She is described as Caucasian, five-foot-five and 181 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. The attached photo is from 2022.

Anyone who knows of Tame’s current whereabouts or has any information on where she may be, please contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or local police.