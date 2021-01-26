Vancouver Island RCMP seek man connected to assault investigations

Christopher Anthony Craig Dick is wanted by the Port Alberni RCMP in connection to multiple investigations. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Christopher Dick, 36, was recently in the North Cowichan and Duncan region

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for a man wanted on multiple warrants, with ties to multiple Vancouver Island communities.

Christopher Dick, 36, is wanted province-wide in connection to multiple investigations for domestic assaults and failure to comply incidents in the Port Alberni area.

Dick is a First Nations male. He is six feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Dick has ties to Port Alberni, Nanaimo and Campbell River but was most recently spotted in the North Cowichan and Duncan region.

Dick is wanted on warrants for assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault and breach of release and probation orders.

RCMP warn the public not to approach Dick, but to immediately call 911 if he is spotted.

Anyone with information about Dick’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.

