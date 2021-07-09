Ben Hyman, current Vancouver Island University chief librarian, is set to take over as Vancouver Island Regional Library’s executive director Aug. 25. (Submitted photo)

Vancouver Island Regional Library selects VIU chief librarian as new executive director

Ben Hyman will take over from Rosemary Bonanno next month

Vancouver Island Regional Library has tabbed Vancouver Island University’s chief librarian as its next executive director.

According to a press release, Ben Hyman will move from VIU to Vancouver Island Regional Library effective Aug. 25, taking over for current executive director Rosemary Bonanno.

Hyman has been with VIU for four years and previously worked at the B.C. Ministry of Education, from 2006-2011, and was founding executive director of the B.C. Libraries Co-operative from 2011-2017.

“During his career, he has delivered responsive public services and infrastructure projects across coastal B.C., including many of the rural, remote, and Indigenous communities in VIRL’s service area,” the press release said.

VIRL cited Hyman’s “depth and scope of experience and his track record of success in executing complex, multi-stakeholder initiatives across the public and not-for-profit sectors,” and the board expressed confidence that he will lead the library system as it evolves.

“We are excited to be working with him and hearing his ideas as we set the path for VIRL’s future,” said Gaby Wickstrom, VIRL board chairperson, in the press release. “The relationships Mr. Hyman has formed over his career will be of great benefit to our organization and we are pleased to have him aboard.”

Hyman said he is excited for the possibilities coming about from his new position.

“I see a tremendous opportunity to build on VIRL’s history and successes to develop its full potential as a purpose-driven organization,” Hyman said in the press release. “I have a deep respect for the unique character of the region, and I believe that my record of collaboration, innovation, and the successful development of resilient, strategic, citizen-centric services are well-suited to VIRL’s future successes as an organization.”

Bonanno served as executive director from 2007-2021.

Nanaimo

