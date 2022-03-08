Vancouver Island Regional Library’s union employees may hit the picket lines on Wednesday, March 9. (Gazette file)

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s union employees may hit the picket lines on Wednesday, March 9. (Gazette file)

Vancouver Island Regional Library staff set to strike Wednesday

Gap widening on new BCGEU-VIRL collective agreement

Picket lines are set to go up at Vancouver Island library branches starting Wednesday.

Vancouver Island Regional Library officials say they are “disappointed” in the direction talks with its BCGEU employees have headed.

The collective agreement between the VIRL and BC General Employees’ Union Local 702 expired on Dec. 31, 2020 and the two sides have been bargaining since September 2021.

The BCGEU received a new offer from their employer on March 1 after they issued a strike notice — an offer the union believes failed to “go far enough on wages given members’ working conditions.”

“Librarians don’t want job action,” said BCGEU President Stephanie Smith. “They want respect from their employer. Yet all they’ve received is delays, unfair proposals and disrespectful treatment – and that’s just during bargaining.”

The union sent a counter offer, but that offer was “disappointing”, according to VIRL spokesperson David Carson.

“The British Columbia General Employees’ Union Local 702 has counter offered with wage increases greater than those the union had previously identified it would accept,” said a media release issued by Carson. “Vancouver Island Regional Library is disappointed that BCGEU appears to be moving away from the opportunity to achieve an agreement which is in the interest of all parties.”

On Feb. 22 the union — which represents 42 full time employees, or 12 per cent of VIRL’s permanent workforce — announced it had voted 95 per cent in favour of job action and two days later, the BCGEU served 72-hour strike notice.

VIRL’s CUPE Local 401 employees, which represents 55 per cent of VIRL’s permanent workforce — will honour any BCGEU picket lines. Near the end of 2021, VIRL had jointly ratified a collective agreement with CUPE 401.

“Job action may include primary, secondary or rotational picketing at VIRL locations,” said a previous press release issued by Carson, the director of corporate communications for VIRL. “As a result, we regret that VIRL’s service delivery will be impacted, though precise impacts remain unclear at this time. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and commit to continuing constructive efforts towards bargaining resolution with our valued colleagues.”

Picket lines are likely to be in place Wednesday, March 9.

Meanwhile, VIRL’s librarians sent a group letter to the organization’s 38 trustees “to ensure that librarians’ next collective agreement provides them with fundamental supports – including a psychologically safe and respectful workplace, and wages that align with other libraries and lessen the impact of cost of living and inflation – and pressure the employer, who they oversee, to return to the table and mitigate picket lines and impacts on the community.”

They encourage members of the community to write similar letters to their local library trustee in support.

VIRL employees who belong to BCGEU Local 702 are professional librarians and colleagues who work at 20 of 39 branches, and in the VIRL’s Information Technology, Collections, and Support Services divisions.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bookscowichan valley

Previous story
B.C. commits to reach last 115,000 remote households with internet
Next story
Trudeau meets NATO partners in Latvia, pledges support to Baltic leaders

Just Posted

The Greater Victoria School District board of trustees invotes the public to attend their March 10 budget meeting, happening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the district’s Uplands campus on Henderson Road. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria School District)
Greater Victoria School District invites input on budget options at March 10 meeting

Tod House, an 1850 heritage home owned by the Distroct of Oak Bay, is set to undergo major maintenance work this year. (Google Maps)
Major maintenance slated for historic Tod House in Oak Bay

The intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Saanich Road will be closed from March 14 to April 1 for traffic light infrastructure replacement. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich/Twitter)
24-hour closure coming to Saanich Road at intersection with McKenzie Avenue

A public washroom on Langley Street in Victoria. City staff are proposing a similar design at the corner of Broughton and Douglas streets. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
New public toilet floated for downtown Victoria