Vancouver Island resident loses $130K in 'celebrity endorsement' cryptocurrency scam

Police caution residents about unsolicited calls, emails offering 'investment opportunities'

A business has reported losing $162,000 in a digital SIM card swap fraud, as scams continue to impact the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

The incident, still being investigated by police, was reported on March 31 and appears to be a sophisticated account hacking where the victim did not engage or initiate in any activity with any fraudsters, according to Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

"The good news is the victim’s bank is involved and there may be some possibility of funds being recovered," Worth said in a statement to the PQB News.

A few days later, on April 3, a resident reported losing $130,000 in a cryptocurrency scam after investing online with a firm with an alleged celebrity endorsement. RCMP said this case involved a person initially investing a small amount of money in cryptocurrency based on an advertisement. At first, the returns were good and they invested more money.

"When the person attempted to withdraw funds there were demands for fees, commissions and taxes and it was then that they realized they were being scammed and their account was no longer visible," Worth said.

On April 1, a resident reported losing $40,000 over three years after responding to a phone call to participate in a cryptocurrency investment. This person told police they were contacted by telephone by an unknown male who told them they had a large amount of unclaimed cryptocurrency and offered to help.

In order to “claim” the crypto currency, the resident followed all of the instructions provided by the man, who guided them in sending various amounts of money through different online banking institutions. The resident’s banks recognized they were being scammed and locked their accounts and this is when the resident reported the fraud to police.

"If anyone ever receives an unsolicited phone call or email offering an investment opportunity, immediately hang up or delete the email. It is a scam," Worth said.

RCMP warn residents to not engage with the caller or the person sending the email and do not, under any circumstance, click on any link received in an email that originates from an unknown sender.

"These links are often sent under a ruse that there is an issue with your computer and clicking on the link can provide the scammer remote access, including financial information, to your computer," Worth added. "These scams and frauds are very complex to investigate and it is next to impossible to recover any of the victims’ lost money. If you are looking to invest, ask friends and family for advice or recommendations, conduct your own research, and always use a reputable financial advisor, bank or broker. If it’s too good to be true, it probably is."