Courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

Vancouver Island resident sentenced for child porn possession and distribution

Man pleaded guilty in Nanaimo court via joint submission from Crown counsel and defence counsel

Warning: article includes graphic details.

A man who said online that he had sex with an underage girl will spend 22 months in jail after pleading guilty to child pornography charges in provincial court in Nanaimo.

Dallas Clark Renney, who used to live in Parksville and now lives in Campbell River, pleaded guilty to counts of child porn possession and distribution via a joint submission from Crown and defence counsel. The offences were committed between October 2016 to September 2017 and Renney was sentenced to prison by Judge Ronald Lamperson Tuesday, Nov. 10.

After the RCMP Internet Child Exploitation unit identified images sent online by Renney, Nanaimo RCMP seized numerous electronic devices which were found to containing 22 child pornography videos and 500 images.

The videos and images featured underage girls, some infants, with adults performing lewd sexual acts, and in some cases sexual intercourse with the girls, said Nick Barber, Crown counsel, during his submission.

RELATED: Child porn investigation numbers climb in Nanaimo

Barber referenced online chats in which Renney described and asked for deviant actions. In one instance, Renney was chatting with a woman who said she had a four-year-old daughter. Barber said Renney asked the woman to get undressed with her daughter and walk outside. Later on in the conversation, the woman was drinking wine and Renney asked the woman to share wine with her daughter and penetrate the girl with the bottle, according to Barber.

In another chat, Barber said Renney told someone he had sex with a six-year-old girl with the girl’s mother also participating.

Renney will be subject to three years’ probation after he is released from jail, as well as numerous conditions. He will be prohibited deleting the internet browsing history on devices and will not be permitted to use applications that automatically delete messages, videos or photos viewed.

Renney will also be prohibited from maintaining a profile on any social media sites, internet discussion forums or chatrooms. He won’t be allowed to communicate with anyone under the age of 18 years unless they are family members.

A count of making or publishing child pornography was dropped by the Crown.

Doug Marion, defence counsel, appeared by phone and was not available for comment. Barber said he had no comment.


Child Porn CaseCourt

