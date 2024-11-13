Vancouver Island residents climb aboard 'peace train' headed to Ottawa

National effort will see train riders advocate for Canada to take on peacekeeping role

Two Parksville Qualicum Beach residents are on their way to Ottawa aboard a "peace train" as part of a national effort to encourage the government to take on a peacekeeping role in global affairs.

"Getting peace back on track in Canada" is the goal of Norma Emerson of Qualicum Beach and Brenda Riley of Parksville, who will embark on a cross-country journey from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, according to a news release.

Emerson, 75, and Riley, 76, are among 40 or so people from across the country who will board the train in Vancouver on Nov. 15 to travel to Ottawa to ask the federal government to establish and fund a Centre of Excellence for Peace and Justice focused on research, education, and training in conflict resolution, diplomacy and peace operations.

A retired teacher, Emerson is interested in the peace train because she “abhors the state the world is in, and want to contribute to making a difference.”

She hopes the train can cause politicians to see Canada can do more to promote peace, alongside the money it spends on the military.

Riley, a retired United Church of Canada minister, is joining the train because “peace is fragile; raising the voice and awareness for peace that is badly needed.”

Through the train, she hopes “our voice is heard and carried forward and that concrete actions for peace training and education result.”

For Riley, supporting efforts to promote and train for peace would “balance peacemaking with military peacekeeping and sets an example and inspiration for others to do the same.”

Organizers Keith Wyton and Bernadette Wyton said the idea is for Canada to recover its history of peace efforts that date back to 1957, when Lester Pearson won a Nobel Prize for helping establish the first UN Peacekeeping force.

The peace train will start its journey with a launch event in Vancouver on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Canadian Memorial United Church (1825 West 16 Ave.)

The VIA Rail Canadian will leave Vancouver Pacific Central Station at 3 p.m. on Nov. 15. It will conclude with a multi-party reception and public event in Ottawa after peace train participants meet members of parliament to make their request in person.

For more information about the project, go to https://www.peacetraincanada.com.