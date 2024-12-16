Vancouver Island school fire deemed not suspicious: fire department

Campbell River Fire Department confirmed the fire at Carihi Secondary on Nov. 21 was accidental, not the result of arson or other suspicious activity

The fire at Carihi Secondary on Nov. 21 was accidental and not the result of arson or other suspicious activity, according to the investigation by the Campbell River fire department.

The cause has been determined to be spontaneous combustion from a reaction between cooking oils on fabrics, heat after laundering, and inadequate ventilation, states a Dec. 16 media release from School District 72.

The school district said while such as occurrence is rare, as a learning organization it will take this as an opportunity to review and further reinforce safe handling and laundering practices to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

"The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and school community is always our top priority," states the release. "We remain grateful for the swift response of the Campbell River and Courtenay fire departments in keeping the fire contained, and the coverage provided by the Oyster River fire department."