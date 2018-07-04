Vancouver Island School of Art finds temporary home

Vancouver Island School of Art will temporarily use the space vacated by North Park Bicycle Shop until their permanent home is built in a new development slated for Fifth Street. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

While the Vancouver Island School of Art waits for its new location in a Fifth Street development to be built, it has found a temporary home in the former North Park Bicycle Shop on Quadra Street.

“It is a lovely old building, having some of the characteristics of our current space,” VISA said in a newsletter. “We are pleased with this alternative choice for the school for the next two years, while we wait for our permanent home on Fifth Street in September 2020.”

In the notice, VISA said operating out of the temporary space will enable them to continue to offer a full range of courses and workshops, provide room for studio spaces and a small gallery.

VISA explained it tried its best to work with School District 61 for an extension of the lease – currently it expires Aug. 31 – but the district intends to use the space for other purposes.

SD61 has leased the building to the art school at 2549 Quadra St. for the past 13 years.

“Despite extensive lobbying by our board, our administration, our students, the community at large, and many elected officials, both municipal and provincial, the School District is not interested in having an art school on this property even for a short term period of two years,” the letter reads.

A list of summer workshops is available online at VancouverIslandSchoolArt.com/workshops. Fall classes begin Sept. 17.

