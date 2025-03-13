Vancouver Island senior awakens and thwarts burglars in break-and-enter

Thieves flee with a pellet gun, Coleman camp stove and three frozen pizzas

A man in Lantzville came face-to-face with thieves during an early morning break-and-enter on the weekend.

The incident happened sometime between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Saturday, March 8, when the man, in his late 80s, was awakened by noises in his home in lower Lantzville, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

The homeowner told police that when he got up to investigate he ran into an adult man and woman outside his bedroom.

"They didn't realize, when they got upstairs and they're carrying the man's items … that he was living in the house," said reserve Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. "So he got up to investigate and he came, literally, face-to-face with these two."

When the homeowner yelled at them they immediately dropped what they were carrying then turned and ran from the house.

The home owner got dressed and tried to call the police but found that his home telephone was not working.

"It was later determined that it had been tampered with – so he had to go to his neighbour's house," O'Brien said.

Police arrived a shortly after being called from a neighbour's phone and made patrols, but the suspects were not located.

"I can't speak to the state of mind of the gentleman in the home, but that would have been a terrifying situation for anybody, to come face-to-face with two strangers in their home," O'Brien said. "Good for him for having the state of mind to realize his phone wasn't working and to go to the neighbours to call for help. He did everything right."

Investigators determined the thieves used a pry bar to gain entry to the home and attached garage, and made off with a portable Coleman camp stove, three frozen pizzas and a black pellet gun.

Limited description of the suspects was provided other than the man was heavy set.

Anyone has information about this incident, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2025-6763.