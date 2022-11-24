(Black Press file photo)

Vancouver Island senior found guilty of possession of child pornography

Donald Robert Peech, 72, sentenced to six months under house arrest

A Parksville senior has been sentenced to six months under house arrest and one year of probation for possession of child pornography.

Donald Robert Peech, 72, was found guilty in Nanaimo provincial court on Nov. 23.

The offences occurred between May 21, 2020 and Dec. 9, 2020, according to court documents.

Peech’s conditional sentence requires him to obey a curfew between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. He also must not go to any public park, swimming area, daycare centre, school ground, playground, community centre or theatre where people under the age of 16 may be present.

The conditions also state Peech must not possess or consume alcohol, drugs or any intoxicating substance except with a medical prescription. Additionally, he may not access social media networks, online discussion forums or maintain a personal online profile, according to his conditional sentence order.

Peech will be listed on the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years.

The B.C. Court of Appeal ruled in 2018 that a mandatory minimum sentence of 90 days in prison for possession of child pornography was unconstitutional.

— NEWS Staff

Pop-up banner image