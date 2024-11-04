Vancouver Island senior left with $350 bill after house egged on Halloween

Devils and ghouls were out in full force in at least one area of the Cowichan Valley on Halloween night.

The home of Beverly Stone was egged on Halloween night, leaving her with a big cleaning bill. Pictured is Stone next to eggs and shells all over her front door and the rest of her home.

Beverly Stone, who lives on Village Way near Berkey's Corner, was visiting her granddaughter on Oct. 31 so she could have fun watching her granddaughters’s children trick-or-treating in their neighbourhood.

When she returned home to her own residential neighbourhood, the streets were packed with trick-or-treaters and many of their parents who were along to ensure their children were having a fun and safe night.

At least most of them were, but other parents were, apparently, up to their own Halloween shenanigans.

Stone said as she approached her home, some parents were standing on the street blocking her from pulling into her driveway.

“I asked if they could move out of the way, but they just started mouthing off to me, and one even took a picture of my car's licence plate in an attempt to intimidate me,” she said. She did not know them. “They finally got out of the way enough so I could get in the driveway and I went into my house. When I woke up the next morning, the whole front of my house was covered in eggs. It was a dozen eggs and I found the egg carton they came from under my neighbour’s car.”

Stone said she believes the parents with whom she'd had the run-in the previous night are were responsible for the egging of her house, and she couldn’t imagine anyone else who would do that to her.

She is elderly and dealing with cancer so she couldn’t clean the mess herself and no family members that could do it were available at the time either.

“Eggs are hard to clean if they are left too long, so I had to call in a professional cleaning company to clean up the mess as soon as possible, and that cost me $350,” she said.

“What kind of people would do this? All I wanted to do is drive into my driveway. I called the police and filed a report, but no one came because it wasn’t considered an emergency.”

BC RCMP spokesperson Alex Bérubé said there were no similar acts of vandalism reported to the local police on Halloween night, but noted such incidents are not always reported to the authorities.