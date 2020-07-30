Vancouver Island Soccer League supports bursary honouring Saanich player, coach and teacher

David Ravenhill died at 57 after long career playing and coaching at Reynolds Secondary School

Vancouver Island Soccer League (VISL) is supporting the bursary created in honour of David Ravenhill. (Submitted)

One of Canada’s oldest soccer leagues stands behind the new David Ravenhill Memorial Bursary.

Vancouver Island Soccer League (VISL), founded in 1893, says it supports the fund established by the family of David Ravenhill in his honour. The Saanich resident died at the age of 57 on July 20 after a long career as a player and educator.

“David was the ultimate professional in so many ways, and he has touched the lives of thousands,” said Vince Greco, VISL executive director.

A teacher of 30 years at Saanich’s Reynolds Secondary School, Ravenhill was an influential figure in Vancouver Island’s soccer scene.

Growing up in Oak Bay, Ravenhill played soccer for the Vikes at the University of Victoria. He then played professional soccer, as well as for various high level local teams. He was still playing with the UVic Alumni team until 2019. Overall, he was involved 40 years with VISL. Ravenhill also founded the Reynolds Center for Soccer Excellence.

Individuals can donate to the bursary through the VISL website, which also pays tribute to Ravenhill, a husband and a father of sons, both of whom also played at the University of Victoria.

“David truly embodied the tenants of community, sport, commitment and loyalty,” it reads. “The way he led his life and the impact he made throughout his career epitomized these values.”

