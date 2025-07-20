 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Vancouver Island students blend frappés and learn lattes at summer school

One-day barista certificate program helps prepare students to work at coffee shops
Karl Yu
Karl Yu
barista-program_3533-2
Graeson Barg puts whipped cream on an iced beverage during barista program training in Nanaimo on Friday, July 11, while Dyan Spink, instructor, looks on. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Students ground coffee beans, added espresso shots and blended frappés at summer school in Nanaimo.

The barista program, one of Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools' community schools summer programs, teaches students skills that can transfer to a job at a coffee shop and earn them a certificate. The course was offered at Wellington Secondary School on Friday, July 11. 

Dyan Spink, former owner of Royston Roasting Company and program instructor, detailed the syllabus for Barista Level 1 and said there are no prerequisites.

"It really focused on all of the recipes and the different machines that they would use, and it's authentic Italian … If they make you a cappuccino, it's going to be just like you would get all over Europe," she said.

Hailey Larson said she took the course for job preparation and enjoyment.

"I want to put it on my resumé and I also just thought that it would be really fun to learn how to make all these cool drinks," she said. "I want to start preparing for having to work, jobs and make money while balancing school."

Graeson Barg said he enrolled to embrace his creative side, and said it's fun making drinks.

"I like creating things, and yeah, it would be fun to work in a coffee house and make money," he said.

Larson wasn't sure she liked her first cookies-and-cream frappé that she made, as it had a bit of a bitter taste.

"That's OK, I'll drink it anyway," she said.

Gillian Robinson, school district spokesperson, said courses like barista and cashier training are provided to support students and families during the summer. Programs are offered on a "cost-recovery basis" and there is a subsidy available to support students if necessary. The programs are facilitated by unionized support workers or teachers who express to SD68 that they have special skills or interests that could be suitable for summer courses, and they are then contracted for the positions.

While reports suggest the summer job market for students has been hard to crack, Spink said there always seems to be a need for baristas.

"Especially with training, it's even in more demand," she said. "I have coffee shops phoning me all the time because they're short-staffed. They're so busy, they hardly have time to train a new person, so it's really hard on them. They've got regulars, and they're expecting a drink to come out a certain way. So I find that almost all the students that take the training get jobs."

Barista training is available to students in Grade 9 and up. The course fee is $80 and will be next offered at Wellington Secondary on July 24 and at Departure Bay Elementary School on Aug. 13.

For more on school district summer programs, visit www.sd68.bc.ca/community-schools-summer-programs-2025.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Karl Yu

About the Author: Karl Yu

I joined Black Press in 2010 and cover education, court and RDN. I am a Ma Murray and CCNA award winner.
Read more

More News

Graphic recorder making her mark taking notes with North Island College
Graphic recorder making her mark taking notes with North Island College
Favourable weather aids Similkameen Valley wildfire fight
Favourable weather aids Similkameen Valley wildfire fight
Earthquake rattles Similkameen Valley, lightly felt in Kelowna
Earthquake rattles Similkameen Valley, lightly felt in Kelowna