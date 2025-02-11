Vancouver Island University suspends 2 students who were part of pro-Palestine camp

University president previously stated that students who participated in the camp wouldn't be disciplined

Two Palestinian students from Gaza are alleging that Vancouver Island University suspended them for their involvement in the Palestine solidarity encampment last year, despite a promise from the university when the protests were ongoing.

The student-led encampment, which was dismantled on Aug. 18 following a court order, called for the university to release a statement condemning genocide in Gaza, disclose all university investments, shut down the campus Starbucks and open an investigation into an incident of Muslim students' bags allegedly being searched without their consent.

In May, VIU president Deborah Saucier provided a community update, in which she stated that the university was committed to not punishing students for participation in the then-ongoing encampment.

Sara Kishawi, who was an encampment leader and a defendant in the university's civil case, is now alleging that in retaliation for the protests, the university has suspended her for two years and a second Palestinian student for one year.

In an interview with the News Bulletin, Kishawi drew attention to the university choosing to suspend two Palestinian students when the encampment peaked at upward of 35 protesters from various backgrounds.

"When VIU said this, and then to target the two Palestinian women who are also Muslim, it really speaks to what their goals are and what they're trying to do," she said. "There was no attempt to resolve this with students at all, there was no attempt to listen to what the students' concerns were."

In June, Kishawi graduated with her bachelor's degree, while the other student, who is unnamed at this time, has ongoing studies. Due to being a grad, Kishawi said the impacts on herself will likely be limited.

"From what I can see right now it's a block on my record access for two years, so I can't access my transcripts online or anything like that," she said. "From what it seems like, it's a warning by VIU to other students that are actively a student, if they don't stay silent and not stand up for what's right, this is a possibility and the lengths VIU is willing to take."

The VIU Faculty and Employees for Students for Palestine Committee called on the university's management team this week to respect the previous declaration of amnesty for participants in the encampment, to revoke the suspensions and to apologize to the two students "for the discrimination and hardship they have endured."

"The encampment represented a group that was inclusive and diverse with respect to race, gender, sexual orientation, religion and ability. It thus appears conspicuous that the [senior management team] has selected for punishment, from this large and diverse group, two individuals who are Muslim Palestinian women," the group said in a statement. "Given the broader [senior management team] reaction to the [encampment], this selective punishment raises serious concerns about differential treatment that may reflect patterns of gendered Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism."

In a statement, the university said it could not comment on individual student investigations, "however, VIU strictly adheres to established policies and processes to address any concerns or complaints. Our commitment to a safe, supportive and equitable environment for all members of our university community remains unwavering."