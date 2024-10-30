Vancouver Island vigil marks 10 years of honouring soldiers who died on home soil

Bill C-333 has passed its first reading to have Oct. 22 declared as ‘Peacetime Service and Sacrifice Memorial Day'

This past Oct. 22 marked 10 years that a vigil has been held at at the Cobble Hill Cenotaph to honour all those who lost their lives on Canadian soil in non-combat situations. Retired Canadian military personnel and vigil organizer Robert Collins stands far right in his kilt.

Mother Nature provided warm weather for the heartwarming annual vigil on Oct. 22 to honour all those who have lost their lives on Canadian soil in non-combat situations.

Since 2014, retired local Canadian military personnel Robert Collins and James Baird have stood at the Cobble Hill cenotaph on the morning of this date to pay tribute to, and honour Canadian military personnel like Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, and Military Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent who were both senselessly attacked at home in Canada.

Cirillo was gunned down while guarding the Canadian National War Memorial, while Vincent died a few days prior after being struck in a hit-and-run targeted incident. The vigil takes place from 6:36 a.m. on Oct. 22 until 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 23. This specific time frame was chosen to recognize the time and date that Cirillo was shot at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa on Oct. 22, 2014.

"It is always held on this day because this is the day that we lost Nathan Cirilo in Ottawa," said Collins. "We always come out at 6:36 a.m. because Nathan got shot at 9:36 a.m., Ottawa time. For us, it's important to get recognition because these men and women don't get recognized on Remembrance Day because how they died wasn't combat related, instead they died from accidental deaths and whatnot on Canadian soil."

To further recognize and honour all Canadian military personnel who lost their lives in non-combat scenarios MP Alistair MacGregor has presented a Private Member’s Bill (C-333) moving that: Oct. 22 will be declared ‘Peacetime Service and Sacrifice Memorial Day.’ To date, the bill has passed First Reading.

Baird, who emceed the event and led all in attendance in the singing of 'O Canada', and 'God Save the King', echoed the same sentiment stating that they will continue to come out for the same time and day every year until Bill C-333 is passed.

The vigil, which has been held on the morning of Oct. 22 for the past decade is not just to remember Cirillo and Vincent but all 2,598 military service personnel who have lost their lives on Canadian soil since 1914 for doing jobs they volunteered for. This includes those whose deaths were a result of PTSD. This year a candle was lit for every member that was lost to PTSD.

The Laying of the Wreaths ceremony began with Malahat Legion president Isabelle Hammer setting one down at the Cenotaph. It continued with honouring those who lost their battle to PTSD, while members of the Canadian Scottish Regiment set down wreaths at the Wall of Remembrance on years that were important to them.

"Every year the wall just gets bigger and bigger," said Collins. "It's really sad."

Musician Johnny Right sang 'I am Not OK', which was dedicated Greg, a former member of the Canadian military who lost his battle with PTSD.

"This day is all about recognition, these folks can't be forgotten," said Collins.