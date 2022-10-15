Vancouver Island. (ICET image)

Vancouver Island votes: 2022 results

Check out municipal election results from around Vancouver Island

The Black Press Media team is covering municipal election races from across Vancouver Island.

Here are the results so far. Check back for updates:

Port Hardy has a new mayor and one new councillor

Kevin Cameron voted in for second term as Port Alice mayor

Village of Zeballos election results are locked in

Cumberland voters pick Vickey Brown as their new mayor

Mix of experience and new faces on Comox council

Teunis Westbroek returns to mayor’s chair in Qualicum Beach for 2022

New council joins acclaimed mayor in Tofino

Incumbent Sharie Minions re-elected as mayor of Port Alberni

Leonard Krog will be re-elected mayor, Paul Manly leading the polls so far in Nanaimo

Every incumbent, one newcomer make up Ladysmith’s new town council

Few changes on Duncan city council as five incumbents, one newcomer elected

Colwood has a new mayor

Terri O’Keeffe tops the polls in Sidney

Sara Riddell tops the polls in Central Saanich

Just Posted

Voters at George Jay Elementary where the line is down the block as of 3 p.m. and has been all day. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria voters line up at George Jay elementary

A steady stream of voters head into Pearkes Recreation Centre to cast their ballot in the Saanich municipal election on Saturday, Oct. 15. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Voters flock to the polls to decide the next mayor and council of Saanich

Voters lineup at the polling station at Colwood City Hall Saturday (Oct.15) to cast their votes in the 2022 municipal election. The line at times grew to stretch outside the building but was moving quickly and staff said voting had been running smoothly all morning. The polling station is open until 8 p.m. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
West Shore voters hit the polls to choose next councils, school board trustees

Polls are open until 8 p.m. at Monterey Middle School, 851 Monterey Ave., and Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2121 Cedar Hill Cross Rd. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay sees steady stream of voters as polls close at 8 p.m.