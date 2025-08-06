Vancouver Island wildfire grows to 538 hectares, fire service warns against 'interference'

RDN anticipates some evacuees can return home soon

The Wesley Ridge wildfire near Cameron Lake continues to grow and now sits at 538 hectares, as of 3 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Although the area received some precipitation, the environment is full of dry fuel, so the effects of the rain on the fire will not be major, said Cliff Chapman, director of wildfire operations for BC Wildfire Service during a media availability on Aug. 6.

“The challenge is, it’s not enough," Chapman said. "What it does is it resets our conditions but only at a very micro scale, so we get a couple of days to really actively use direct attack on our fires, really meaning that we’re tight to the edge of the fire and trying to stop it from going any further.”

The fire is burning in steep and challenging terrain, and is being fought by 185 personnel, as well as helicopters, air tankers and heavy equipment, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The good news is that so far no homes have been impacted by the fire and there have been "no significant injuries" to BC Wildfire Service personnel, Chapman added.

“There haven’t been structural impacts that we’re aware of to primary residences," he said. "But that is certainly a possibility as we’ve seen in B.C. many times over the last number of years.”

The Conservation Officer Service announced on Aug. 5 it had issued two tickets to people who accessed the Wesley Ridge restricted area.

“Interference by the public in active wildfire areas and restricted areas has direct impacts on the effectiveness of our ability to suppress fires and respond appropriately," said Madison Dahl, fire information officer, during a media update later in the afternoon of Aug. 6. "It poses a safety risk for the public and responders who are working to contain these fires, particularly when air operations are involved.

The public must stay out of active fire areas and respect signs, in order for the wildfire service to suppress the fire safely and effectively, she added.

The Conservation Officer Service also issued $29,900 in fines — 26 violation tickets at $1,150 each for illegal campfires across B.C.

“This kind of activity puts people and livelihoods at risk. We have to do better,” said Ravi Parmar, minister of forests. "For those that are going to break the rules and are going to start campfires, please know that the BC Conservation Officer Service is going to be looking out and finding you.”

Across B.C., approximately 400 homes have been ordered evacuated due to wildfires, with a further 700 under an evacuation alert, according to Kelly Greene, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, with the bulk of those evacuated being from the Wesley Ridge fire.

“This has been a very challenging week for people who have been forced to leave their homes, and be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice,” said Greene, who yesterday visited the Regional District of Nanaimo's emergency operations centre as well as the Coastal Fire Centre.

"It was inspiring to see the passion, dedication and empathy of all those who are working together to respond to the fire and support people who are needing help,” she added.

The Regional District of Nanaimo anticipates that some evacuees will be able to return home soon, according to chief administrative officer Douglas Holmes.

Holmes said, during a media update later in the afternoon of Aug. 6, the RDN hopes to have a full list of addresses coming soon and added it is a multi-agency approach to determine when evacuees can return.

“We thank residents very much for their patience as we work through this emergency together,” he said. “We have a detailed plan and communications to ensure evacuees have the information they need to return home.”

More than 500 evacuees have received Emergency Support Services supports online and in person, with 387 residences under an evacuation order, plus people who had to leave the Little Qualicum Falls Park and another 250 residences on an evacuation alert.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused, according to BC Wildfire Service and is under investigation.