Vancouver Island woman gets 13 years in federal prison for drug trafficking offences

A 57-year-old woman has been sentenced in Campbell River to 13 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking charges related to what the RCMP describe as one of the largest drug busts in the region's recent history.

Campbell River RCMP reported that on Feb. 21, 2024, police executed a search warrant at a Nursery Road property, described as “fortress-like” in court documents. According to police, officers seized 3,500 Dilaudid (hydromorphone) tablets that are believed to be diverted from B.C.’s safe supply program and two kilograms of fentanyl, which could mean "potentially hundreds of thousands of lethal doses."



"Evidence showed the fentanyl was being diluted, dyed, flavoured and moulded into shapes like dinosaurs and Lego bricks," states a media release from the Campbell River RCMP.

Additionally, authorities seized one kilogram of cocaine, one kilogram of methamphetamine, as well as cash, firearms, and materials related to drug trafficking.

The guilty pleas were entered, and the accused, Leah Marie Lewis, was sentenced on Thursday, July 31, at the provincial court in Campbell River.



Lewis, along with Chris Lewis, Shyanne Davis and Serena Hadley, was charged with drug trafficking. One of the charges specifically mentioned trafficking hydromorphone, police say.

Many charges against Lewis and her co-accused were dropped in exchange for her guilty plea, police said. With credit for time already served, she has 12 years and 15 days remaining on her sentence. She also received a mandatory lifetime firearms ban.

Earlier this year, separate charges against Lewis in Port Alberni for breaching release conditions were stayed.



Police say the accused have since been banished from the We Wai Kai First Nation.

We Wai Kai Elected Chief Ronnie Chickite said the case highlights concerns about government-funded safe supply medication ending up in the illicit market.



“It’s never ‘safe’ when it’s in the hands of drug dealers," Chickite said. "I think the program had intentions, but it’s obviously failed … Seeing the amount that was there – it’s unfortunate, but it’s not the system we need.”

If you have information about drug trafficking or other criminal activity, you can report it anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.