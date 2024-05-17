Vancouver Island woman plans family trip to Germany after $500K ‘Extra’ win

Hobenshield to honour late husband’s dream after winning Lotto 6/49 prize

Nanoose Bay’s Marie Hobenshield had some ‘extra’ exciting news to share with her family after winning the $500,000 Extra prize from the April 13 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I went into [Casino Nanaimo] to check my ticket,” said Hobsenshield. “I thought it was $5 and the attendant said, ‘look again!’ People were hugging me and congratulating me.”

Hobenshield first shared the news with her daughter and son-in-law.

“They were screaming with joy and trying to settle me down!” she said.

Hobenshield plans to use some of her winnings to help her grandchildren with university fees and looks forward to fulfilling her dream of taking her family to Germany, the birthplace of her late husband.

“It was his dream to have the entire family visit there, so I am excited to honour that,” she said.

On how it feels to win?

“I feel overjoyed and excited!” said Hobenshield.

So far in 2024, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $17 million in winnings from the Extra and more than $46 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

— NEWS Staff