Vancouver Island woman plans to set sail, buy property with $18M win

The retiree says she also hopes to buy a new car

Sharon Fraser says she plans to take some trips south on her sailboat after winning $18 million.

The Ucluelet resident is the winner of the $18-million jackpot from the Feb. 23 Lotto Max draw. She was officially awarded the prize Tuesday (March 12) in Vancouver.

Fraser said she was eating breakfast with her husband and son recently when she remembered to check her account online for the Lotto Max draw results.

“Every Saturday morning, I check the [Lotto Max] results. I thought it was a free play and said, ‘they’ve made a mistake.’ I called customer support and they verified everything.”

The family was in disbelief at first, she said.

“We don’t have to worry – we’re retirees. It’s also going to provide security for my children.”

With the winnings, Fraser said she wants to buy property and a new car. She’s also hoping, as an avid sailor, to take some trips on her sailboat, specifically down south.

