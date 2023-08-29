Vancouver Island woman wins $500,000 in lottery draw

Winning Daily Grand ticket was purchased at a Nanaimo grocery store

A Nanaimo woman says life will be easier after winning half a million in a lotto draw earlier this summer.

Barbara Wunderlick won $500,000 in the Daily Grand draw on June 26, the B.C. Lottery Corporation announced in a press release Tuesday, Aug. 29.

She purchased the ticket at the Quality Foods on Turner Road, and later checked it at a scanner at the Real Canadian Superstore on Metral Drive.

“I scoffed and said, ‘is this for real?’” said Wunderlick. “It was a shock to see the machine [stall] and have people celebrate around you.”

According to the release, she plans to use her winnings to help her family, take them on a “nice trip,” purchase a vehicle and enjoy more lobster and steak dinners.

“It’s amazing and I am still in shock,” she said. “It will help make life easier.”

