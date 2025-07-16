Vancouver Islander dead after trailer fire in Port McNeill

The aftermath of a trailer fire has left one person dead in Port McNeill. According to reports, the RCMP was notified of the fire at the Port McNeill Trailer Park on the 1800-block of McNeill Road just before 3 a.m. on July 13.

