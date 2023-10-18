Vancouver Islander returns home to discover he is a millionaire

Courtenay resident cashes in $1 million Lotto 6/49 ticket

It was a “ferry-tale” welcome home to Vancouver Island for Courtenay’s Frederick Pelletier, who learned he won $1 million from the Aug. 2 Lotto 6/49 draw after arriving at Departure Bay terminal.

His wife, who was waiting in the car while Pelletier stopped for coffee and decided to check his ticket, didn’t believe the life-changing win was reality.

“She called me a liar,” recalled Pelletier, who brought his wife back into Scuttlebutt News so she could see for herself.

Pelletier hasn’t fully decided on what’s next thanks to his big win but does plan to help his son – whom he had just visited – as well as to travel and add to his investments.

“[This win] will change my son’s life. We have thought about taking trips, now the things we discussed are more in reach.”

On how it feels to win $1 million?

“It has still not sunk in!”

Pelletier purchased the winning ticket at the Shell station on Island Highway and Headquarters Road in Courtenay.

So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $89 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.