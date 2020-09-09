Vancouver Islanders encouraged to build pillow forts to support military families

North Island MP Rachel Blaney builds a home fort in her office in support of #HomeFortChallenge

A screenshot from MP Rachel Blaney’s #HomeFortChallenge video that she made in support of military families for Military Family Appreciation Day.

You want to support Canada’s military and their families?

Build a pillow fort.

Leading up to the second annual Military Family Appreciation Day (MFAD) on Sept. 18, the Together We Stand Foundation (TWSF) is encouraging Canadians to build a fort at home to honour military families and share pictures of it on social media with the hashtag #HomeFortChallenge.

North Island–Powell River MP Rachel Blaney undertook the “Home Fort Challenge” and posted a video from her Campbell River office where she built a home fort with the help of an eight-year-old little helper, Tessa.

In the video message, Blaney supports the MFAD and encourages citizens to participate in supporting the cause.

“We have the fort in our office to recognize a very important date in September,” said Blaney in the video. “When people serve our country not only do they serve they ask their whole families to serve…For the military to be strong their families need to be supported as well.”

This year, the date also coincides with Blaney’s birthday making it even more special for her.

“I look forward to celebrating my birthday appreciating all the military families across Canada,” said Blaney.

Blaney is encouraging others to take the “Home Fort Challenge” by building a fort in their home or office and posting a photo or video on social media with the hashtag.

“Military families make a significant commitment to our country, and also a big contribution to our local community while posted at CFB Comox,” said Blaney.

“I also want to highlight the amazing support work done by the Comox Military Family Resource Centre there.”

In 2019, Together We Stand Foundation along with MPs from every federal political party established a nationally-recognized day to honour Canadian military families. This led to recognizing the third Friday in September as the MFAD across the country.

