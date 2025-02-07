Vancouver Islanders invited to join Nanaimo psilocybin therapy trial

Compound from magic mushrooms is being tested to help with treatment-resistant depression

A trial for psilocybin therapy to treat depression is being opened to Vancouver Island applicants.

Psilocybin is a psychedelic found naturally through more than 200 species of fungi commonly called magic mushrooms.

The study, analyzing how the compound can improve treatment-resistant depression, is being tested on an estimated 568 participants across several countries including the U.S., Denmark, Czechia, Spain and more.

In the Nanaimo area, the research is being conducted the Medical Arts Health Research Group. Adam Watson, group clinical operations lead, said the intention is to try to make B.C. the "leading province on getting access to these advanced, most up-to-date mental health treatments."

"The end goal is ultimately to see if psilocybin coupled with psychological support can ultimately help patients who have depression that have failed conventional therapies, to see if they can experience a greater sense of relief from depressive symptoms," Watson said.

After the current third phase, the safety and efficiency data is planned to be submitted to Health Canada for wider approval. The entire process is expected to take several years, according to Watson.

"It's only been in recent years that we've been able to get psilocybin therapy through special access programs here in Canada, so it really is a monumental time to do some more research on this potential therapeutic agent to see … if it's really going to deliver the results intended."

Watson said the Medical Arts Health Research Group is looking for about 40 patients from across B.C., including 10 from Vancouver Island.

"We're looking at things in PTSD and complex grief and addictions as well. This therapeutic has the potential to work in a number of indications and we're hoping we can facilitate access to these treatments for all these different individuals."