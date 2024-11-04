Vancouver Island's Holly Hill Farm flocks hit by avian influenza outbreak

Avian flu outbreak hits popular petting farm

Holly Hill Farm, located in Campbell River, had to euthanize every chicken and duck on their property on Nov. 3.

"My heart is broken, and my tears will not stop. We had to say goodbye to every single chicken and duck on our farm. We found out yesterday that our flock of chickens and ducks contracted an incurable avian disease from a wild migratory bird that visited our barnyard," said Katie Denne of Holly Hill Farm in a statement on Facebook on Nov. 3. "Avian influenza viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and is prevalent this of year. Unfortunately, the virus sometimes spreads from wild birds and impacts domestic flocks such as our farm."

Around 50 birds were killed, as mandated by Island Health and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, to prevent the avian virus from spreading. Holly Hill Farm contacted the two agencies immediately after discovering the virus.

Each bird had a name.

"I am devastated," said Denne in the statement. "Our flock was humanely killed, and in accordance with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, it will only take about 14 days after the clean to have chickens and ducks again. However, I don't think my heart can take it; we'll see."

Avian flu is spread by direct contact and when infected birds contaminate environments such as ponds and other bodies of water.

Infected birds will show symptoms such as lack of energy, motivation, or appetite, decreased egg production, swelling around the head (including the neck and eyes), coughing, gasping for air, sneezing, nervous signs, tremors or lack of coordination, diarrhea, and sudden death.

There is no treatment for the disease.

Owners of birds are legally responsible for reporting the Avian flu and other bird diseases to the respective authorities.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's web section on the disease, the virus can be passed on to other animals and humans, but transmission is generally low.

According to Public Health Ontario, only one human case of avian influenza (H5N1) has been reported in Canada. It was in 2014, and the person infected with the virus was a returning traveller.

The World Health Organization also confirmed two human cases of avian influenza A (H7) in British Columbia in a report published in 2004. Both cases were mild.

"Island Health has assured us that the risk to our guests was extremely low. However, it is recommended that anyone who visited the farm recently should monitor themselves for flu-like symptoms for 10 days from their visit," Denne continued in her statement.

Denne added that the rest of the animals are safe. She also says they will be monitored, as always, to ensure they remain in great health.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 15 commercial and non-commercial premises in British Columbia are currently infected with avian influenza (as of Oct. 25, not including Holly Hill Farms). The agency estimated there have been a total of 422 premises infected this year around the country, with an estimated 11,099,000 birds impacted.

"We live in a small and incredible community; one that we grew up in and have gratefully served for nearly 15 years. But I am rational enough to recognize that this news could easily get distorted and decimate our small business. Will this be the end of Holly Hill Farm? My heart can't take the thought. I suppose our future is in your hands. I hope you hold us tight."

Anyone who finds a dead wild bird in B.C. should contact the 24/7 Wild Avian Mortality Investigation Hotline at 1-866-431-BIRD(2473).

Denne did not respond to questions from the Campbell River Mirror by deadline.